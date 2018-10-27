SPORTS

Dodgers vs. Red Sox: World Series Game 4 preview

Los Angeles Dodgers' Max Muncy celebrates his walk off home run against the Boston Red Sox during the 18th inning in Game 3 of the World Series. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

LOS ANGELES --
The Dodgers and the Red Sox don't have long to rest after battling it out for seven hours and 20 minutes in Game 3 of the World Series. They're due back in Dodger Stadium Saturday for Game 4.

The game starts at 5:09 p.m.

Friday night's game was longer than any previous World Series game. The Dodgers finally won it in the bottom of the 18th inning on a home run by Max Muncy. The 3-2 victory trimmed Boston's lead in the series to two games to one.

Here are key matchups to Game 4, where the Dodgers look to even the series 2-2.

STARTING PITCHERS
Left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez will start Game 4 for the Boston Red Sox.

The Red Sox announced the decision about four hours before first pitch at Dodger Stadium.

A short time later, the Dodgers announced that lefty Rich Hill will start for Los Angeles.
MATCHUPS
Game 3 of the World Series was decided late into extra inninngs, and each manager used plenty of players in the game.

Eighteen pitchers saw action in Game 3.

Mangers will have to use their players carefully for Game 4, especially their pitchers.

Fatigue might play a crucial role the game.

THINGS TO LOOK OUT FOR
The Dodgers continued to struggle getting runs on the board against the Red Sox in Game 3.

For the Red Sox, the team's No. 1-4 hitters in the lineup also struggled to produce in Friday's game.

After 18 innings, each time will look to pick things up offensively.

The home run ball has been key for the Dodgers all season long, and it continues to be a key to its success this postseason.

Share pictures or video of your Dodgers spirit using #abc7dodgers, and you may see yourself on ABC7!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsLos Angeles DodgersBoston Red SoxMLBLos Angeles CountyLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Harry's punt return TD pulls Arizona State past USC 38-35
Eduardo Rodriguez to start for Red Sox in World Series Game 4
Lonzo Ball to start for Lakers after Rajon Rondo returns from suspension
By going all in, gambling Red Sox may have doubled their losses
More Sports
Top Stories
11 dead, 6 wounded in Pittsburgh synagogue shooting
Amber Alert issued to SoCal residents after 4-year-old girl abducted
Pittsburgh synagogue shooting suspect Robert Bowers: What we know
Deputy wounds man allegedly armed with assault rifle in South Bay
Mom, child injured in San Gabriel hit-and-run
108-year-old Dodger fan scores World Series home-game tickets
Mysterious lights flashing across LA skies leave residents wondering
Person caught in barbed wire atop LA jail's wall; crews attempt rescue
Show More
Inglewood shooting leaves 1 dead
Suspect arrested for allegedly sending mail bombs
Passage of Prop 6 could derail LA transit projects
Texas man arrested over alleged plot to kill and eat young girl
Robert Rauschenberg's quarter-mile long art piece comes to LACMA
More News