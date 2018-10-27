Dodgers vs. Red Sox: World Series Game 4 preview

The Dodgers and the Red Sox don't have long to rest after battling it out for seven hours and 20 minutes in Game 3 of the World Series. They're due back in Dodger Stadium Saturday for Game 4.The game starts at 5:09 p.m.Friday night's game was longer than any previous World Series game. The Dodgers finally won it in the bottom of the 18th inning on a home run by Max Muncy. The 3-2 victory trimmed Boston's lead in the series to two games to one.Here are key matchups to Game 4, where the Dodgers look to even the series 2-2.STARTING PITCHERSLeft-hander Eduardo Rodriguez will start Game 4 for the Boston Red Sox.The Red Sox announced the decision about four hours before first pitch at Dodger Stadium.A short time later, the Dodgers announced that lefty Rich Hill will start for Los Angeles.MATCHUPSGame 3 of the World Series was decided late into extra inninngs, and each manager used plenty of players in the game.Eighteen pitchers saw action in Game 3.Mangers will have to use their players carefully for Game 4, especially their pitchers.Fatigue might play a crucial role the game.THINGS TO LOOK OUT FORThe Dodgers continued to struggle getting runs on the board against the Red Sox in Game 3.For the Red Sox, the team's No. 1-4 hitters in the lineup also struggled to produce in Friday's game.After 18 innings, each time will look to pick things up offensively.The home run ball has been key for the Dodgers all season long, and it continues to be a key to its success this postseason.