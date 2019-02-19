Don Newcombe (1926-2019) pic.twitter.com/LcFwmeXJ58 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) February 19, 2019

Cy Young Award-winning pitcher Don Newcombe, considered one of the all-time Dodger greats, has died at age 92, the organization announced Tuesday.Newcombe pitched for 10 seasons, mostly for the Brooklyn/Los Angeles Dodgers, winning both the Cy Young and National League Most Valuable Player awards in 1956.In a statement, the Dodgers described Newcombe one of the greatest pitchers in team history -- and one of the final links to the team's days in Brooklyn.He passed away after a lengthy illness.