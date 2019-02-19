SPORTS

Don Newcombe, legendary Dodger and Cy Young Award winner, dies at 92

Cy Young Award-winning pitcher Don Newcombe, considered one of the all-time Dodger greats, has died at age 92, the organization announced Tuesday. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Cy Young Award-winning pitcher Don Newcombe, considered one of the all-time Dodger greats, has died at age 92, the organization announced Tuesday.

Newcombe pitched for 10 seasons, mostly for the Brooklyn/Los Angeles Dodgers, winning both the Cy Young and National League Most Valuable Player awards in 1956.

In a statement, the Dodgers described Newcombe one of the greatest pitchers in team history -- and one of the final links to the team's days in Brooklyn.

He passed away after a lengthy illness.

Related Topics:
sportsLos Angeles DodgersMLBbaseballobituaryLos Angeles
