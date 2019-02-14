Sports

ESPN, Special Olympics honor Warren High School as one of most inclusive in country

ESPN and the Special Olympics held a rally to honor Warren High School in Downey as one of the most inclusive schools in the country in sports and academics.

DOWNEY, Calif. (KABC) -- A Southern California high school was recognized as one of the top schools in the country for being inclusive of all students, particularly those with special needs.

The Special Olympics and ESPN honored Warren High School in Downey one of the top five schools in the country that exemplify inclusion among its athletic and academic programs.

"No matter what size they are, no matter what age they are, no matter what they are, they will always find a way to be included and they will always be the winners," said Diego Salazar, a freshman at Warren High School.

ESPN SportsCenter anchor Neil Everett and Olympic figure skater Michelle Kwan hosted the rally, where some 3,000 students gathered to celebrate the concept of inclusion.

"They're all one family and there doesn't have to be separation," Everett said. "Everybody's inclusive here and it's really a lovely thing they've got."

More information about the partnership between ESPN and the Special Olympics is available here.

ESPN and ABC7 are owned by the same parent corporation, The Walt Disney Co.
