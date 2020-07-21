Sports

Dr. Anthony Fauci throwing out first pitch to start MLB season

WASHINGTON -- Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country's top infectious disease expert, will throw out the ceremonial first pitch at the first game of Major League Baseball's pandemic-delayed regular season.

The Washington Nationals announced Fauci accepted the team's invitation to have the pregame honor Thursday. He is a self-described fan of the reigning World Series champions. The Nationals host the New York Yankees to open the season nearly four months after it originally was scheduled to begin.

The Nationals' announcement calls Fauci a true champion for the country during the pandemic and throughout his career.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsmlbwashington nationalsnew york yankeessportsanthony fauci
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Crestline murder may be linked to shooting at NJ judge's home
LA's rise in COVID-19 cases due in part to July 4, officials say
Mystery deepens in case of Chino paratrooper whose body was found in NC
Sex offender Cary Smith relocates to Garden Grove
IE woman confronts landscaper, demands to see his 'papers'
Woman takes selfie with bear on hiking trail in Mexico - Video
Loma Linda nurse helps treat sister fighting COVID-19
Show More
1 killed in shooting off the 5 Freeway in Boyle Heights
Newsom allows some CA salon services to move outdoors
Latinas majority of cases of pregnant women in LA County
Family struck by COVID-19 shares story for Pacific-Islander community
CA high school sports delayed until at least December
More TOP STORIES News