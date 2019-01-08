SPORTS

'Drake curse': Fans blame rapper Drake for Alabama's championship loss to Clemson

Fans are jokingly saying that each time Drake supports a team, they lose.

Is there such thing as a "Drake curse?"

Fans have been joking on social media after Clemson won the College Football Playoff National Championship, saying rapper Drake jinxed Alabama.

After the new year, Drake posted a video wearing an Alabama sweatshirt and talking about resolutions.

"All that resolution stuff is great. All that mental talk to yourself is great. But what you got to do on the first, you got to get up and actually do it," Drake said in the video at a gym.

The Alabama football Twitter account shared the video with the caption, "Get your mind right! Motivation from Drake repping Bama!"



Alabama fans were quick to comment about the video, saying that they didn't want his endorsement because he's "bad luck."

Even ESPN got in on the fun, sharing photos of Drake wearing sweatshirts of different teams.

"Will Alabama fall victim to the Drake curse?" the tweet read on Jan. 3



Sure enough, Alabama lost. But they didn't just lose, they got toppled by Clemson 44-16.

