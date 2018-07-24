SPORTS
espn

Ducks, defenseman Brandon Montour agree on new 2-year, $6.775 deal

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Defenseman Brandon Montour has agreed to a two-year, $6.775 million contract through the 2019-20 season to stay with the Anaheim Ducks.

The Ducks announced the deal Tuesday with their restricted free agent.

Montour had nine goals and 23 assists in 80 games last season, his first full NHL campaign. The smooth-skating blueliner scored five game-winning goals, matching the franchise record for defensemen.

He has scored 38 points in 107 career regular-season games. He has already appeared in 21 NHL playoff games, including 17 during the Ducks' run to the 2017 Western Conference Finals.

Montour and the Ducks were scheduled for an arbitration hearing later Tuesday.
Related Topics:
sportsespnbrandon montournhlanaheim ducks
(Copyright ©2018 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.)
SPORTS
Lakers re-sign forward Travis Wear to 2-way contract
ESPN 300 athlete Bryan Addison chooses Oregon
Phillies hope Nola's star shines bright vs. Dodgers
First impressions of the Manny Machado-infused Dodgers
More Sports
Top Stories
Woman, 25, rushed to hospital from Demi Lovato's Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Officials offer tips for staying cool amid excessive SoCal heat
U.S. appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
Show More
Sex offender arrested in sexual assault of boy at Riverside library
IE grandfather out of jail after granddaughter was fatally shot with his gun by child
More alleged victims of USC gynecologist speak out
Santa Ana man remains in critical condition after arson fire
Ivanka Trump closing her fashion brand
More News