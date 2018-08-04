SPORTS
espn

Ducks sign G John Gibson to 8-year, $51.2M extension

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Goalie John Gibson has agreed to an eight-year, $51.2 million contract extension with the Anaheim Ducks.

The team announced the deal Saturday. Gibson is signed through the 2026-27 season.

After breaking in to the NHL in 2014, Gibson has been a steady starter for the Ducks for the past three years. He set career highs last season with 31 victories and a .926 save percentage while playing in 60 games.

The 25-year-old Gibson also has appeared in 26 playoff games over four postseason campaigns with the Ducks.

Gibson has the highest career save percentage among any goalie to appear in at least 150 NHL games since 1955-56. His .923 career save percentage narrowly tops that of Ken Dryden (.922), Dominik Hasek (.922) and Tuukka Rask (.922).
Related Topics:
sportsespnnhljohn gibsonanaheim ducks
(Copyright ©2018 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.)
SPORTS
Raiders' Daryl Worley pleads guilty to charges, likely faces NFL discipline
NBA players defend LeBron James after President Trump tweet
President Trump bashes LeBron James over recent interview
Astros edge Dodgers in World Series rematch
More Sports
Top Stories
3 Marines stabbed near San Clemente bar, taken to hospital
Trump rips LeBron James' smarts hours before rally in Ohio
3.2-magnitude earthquake strikes near Banning, USGS says
CSUN athlete arrested on suspicion of multiple sexual assaults
New tech lets Audi drivers see when lights will turn green
New therapies help veterans with PTSD who can't sleep
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
Turpin children request their birth certificates, IDs in court hearing
Show More
New implantable device offers relief from chronic pain
100 goats escape enclosure in Idaho, chow down on neighborhood lawns
SoCal animal shelters have too many cats and kittens available for adoption
8-year-old dies after mistaking meth for breakfast cereal
Suspect charged with capital murder in fatal Gardena, Lynwood shootings
More News