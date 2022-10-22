Ducks take losing streak into game against the Red Wings

Anaheim Ducks (1-3-1, sixth in the Pacific Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (2-0-1, fourth in the Atlantic Division)

Detroit; Sunday, 5 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks head into the matchup against the Detroit Red Wings as losers of four straight games.

Detroit had a 32-40-10 record overall and an 18-16-7 record at home last season. The Red Wings committed 3.6 penalties per game and served 8.9 penalty minutes per game last season.

Anaheim had a 31-37-14 record overall and a 14-18-9 record on the road last season. The Ducks scored 48 power-play goals last season on 219 total chances (2.7 chances per game).

INJURIES: Red Wings: Jake Walman: out (shoulder), Tyler Bertuzzi: out (upper-body), Robby Fabbri: out (knee), Seth Barton: out (undisclosed), Mark Pysyk: out (achilles).

Ducks: Sam Carrick: out (hip), Urho Vaakanainen: out (undisclosed), John Moore: out (undisclosed).

------

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.