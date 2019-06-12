Golden State Warriors

Warriors' Kevin Durant confirms Achilles rupture, shares photo after surgery

NEW YORK -- Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant shared a photo on Instagram Wednesday, along with the confirmation that he ruptured his Achilles during Game 5.

ABC NEWS EXCLUSIVE: Wanda Durant opens up about KD's injury

The photo shows Durant in a hospital bed. He says he has already undergone surgery and it was a success.

"My road back starts now," he said. "I got my family and my loved ones by my side and we truly appreciate all the messages and support people have sent our way."

RELATED: A look at NBA stars who have recovered from a torn Achilles

He added, "Basketball is my biggest love and I wanted to be out there that night because that's what I do. I wanted to help my teammates on our quest for the three peat."

Durant limped off the court in the second quarter of Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Raptors.

The Warriors are in the Bay Area and will practice Wednesday. Game 6 of the NBA Finals is on Thursday at Oracle Arena.

