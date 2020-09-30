Sports

Dwight Howard: "Thinking about winning the NBA Championship brings me to tears"

Related topics:
sportsnba playoffsnba finalslos angeles lakers
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect arrested, charged with attempted murder for Compton ambush shooting
Nail salons, malls, cardrooms allowed to reopen in LA County
Kidnapping suspect in custody after chase through South LA
Second boy dies in apparent street racing crash in Westlake Village; suspect ID'ed
Las Vegas shooting: $800M settlement approved for families, victims
The NBA Finals: Why the Lakers will win the championship
LA County takes step toward reopening some schools
Show More
Driver running from cops slams into innocent family
Trump slams CA forest management during 1st debate amid wildfires
CA tightens rules on rat poisons that kill mountain lions, other wildlife
Live COVID briefings from elected and public health officials
'Healthy' college student dies from COVID-19 complications, officials say
More TOP STORIES News