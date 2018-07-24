SPORTS
ESPN 300 athlete Bryan Addison chooses Oregon

Tom VanHaaren
Oregon added an unexpected player to its 2018 recruiting class when former ESPN 300 athlete Bryan Addison announced he will be a Duck in the fall. Addison had originally committed to UCLA, but was recently granted his full release from the Bruins' program after a delay in his admission to the school.

Addison chose Oregon over Arizona State, Nebraska and Washington and ultimately gives the Ducks 12 ESPN 300 commitments in the 2018 class. That number is significant because Oregon only signed 13 ESPN 300 prospects in the 2015, 2016 and 2017 classes combined.

The coaching staff could get help on the offensive or defensive side with Addison, a 6-foot-4, 176-pound prospect from Gardena, California, who can play wide receiver or defensive back and will be eligible immediately this season. The help will be welcome as Oregon is losing receiver Charles Nelson and defensive backs Arrion Springs, Tyree Robinson and Ty Griffin.
