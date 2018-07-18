ESPYs honor Larry Nassar survivors, coaches killed in Parkland shooting

The ESPY Awards will be given out Wednesday night at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles, but the awards will not just be about strength shown on the field, but off as well.The ceremony will honor the sexual-abuse survivors who stood up against U.S. gymnastics coach Larry Nassar. They will receive the Arthur Ashe Courage Award.Nassar was sentenced earlier this year and will most likely spend the rest of his life in prison after more than 150 girls and women said he sexually abused them, among them Aly Raisman."I know for myself, when I speak I do the best that I can to speak on behalf of people who don't feel heard because I think everyone deserves to be heard," Raisman said. "It doesn't matter if you are an Olympic athlete or you're an actress in Hollywood. We are all human, we all deserve to be heard and we all deserve to be believed when you come forward."The ceremony will also posthumously honor three coaches: Aaron Feis, Scott Beigel and Chris Hixon. They died protecting students from gunfire in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting earlier this year.The Best Coach Award has previously gone to coaches showing extraordinary leadership of their teams, but ESPN will commemorate the trio's heroism off the field.The ESPYs airs Wednesday night at 8 p.m. on ABC7.