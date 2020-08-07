Tyler Skaggs death: Former Angels employee charged in connection with pitcher's fatal overdose

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=5504348" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs died while under the influence of drugs and alcohol and fatally choked on his own vomit, according to a medical examiner in Texas.

Statement regarding the recent developments in the Tyler Skaggs investigation: pic.twitter.com/fI0b3i3pba — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) August 7, 2020

DALLAS (KABC) -- A former Angels employee has been taken into federal custody after being charged in connection with the overdose death of pitcher Tyler Skaggs, the Justice Department said Friday.Eric Kay, the Angels' onetime director of communications, was charged with conspiracy to distribute a mixture containing detectable amounts of fentanyl. He surrendered to authorities in Texas, where Skaggs died on July 1 of last year, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Dallas.The 45-year-old Kay made his initial appearance before a federal judge Friday morning.Skaggs, 27, was found dead in his hotel room at the Southlake Town Square Hilton last summer. The Angels were staying at the hotel while in town to play the Texas Rangers.The Angeles released a statement Friday after the charges against Kay became public."It has been more than a year since the tragic passing of Tyler Skaggs, and all of us affected by this loss continue to grieve. The circumstances surrounding his death are a tragedy that has impacted countless individuals and families."The Angels Organization has fully cooperated with Law Enforcement and Major League Baseball. Additionally, in order to comprehensively understand the circumstances that led to his death, we hired a former federal prosecutor to conduct an independent investigation."We learned that there was unacceptable behavior inconsistent with our code of conduct, and we took steps to address it. Our investigation also confirmed that no one in management was aware, or informed, of any employee providing opioids to any player, nor that Tyler was using opioids."As we try to heal from the loss of Tyler, we continue to work with authorities as they complete their investigation."