Ex-Dodgers pitcher John Wetteland charged with child sexual abuse in Texas

Former Dodgers pitcher John Wetteland has been arrested in Texas and charged with continuous sex abuse of a child under age 14.Denton County jail records show Wetteland was arrested Monday and freed on $25,000 bond. No attorney was immediately listed to speak for the 52-year-old Wetteland, who lives in Trophy Club, 25 miles northwest of Dallas.Further details on the investigation weren't immediately available. The Denton County district attorney's office didn't immediately return a message Tuesday.Wetteland was MVP of the 1996 World Series with the New York Yankees. He's a member of the Texas Rangers Hall of Fame.The All-Star closer was 48-45 with 330 saves and a 2.93 ERA from 1989-2000, also playing for Montreal.