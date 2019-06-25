Sports

Fan runs onto field at Dodger Stadium to hug Cody Bellinger

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- It's no surprise that Dodger fans can get a little too enthusiastic when it comes to the Boys in Blue. And one Dodger fan got up close and personal with outfielder Cody Bellinger during Sunday's game.

The young fan is reportedly a 14-year-old girl who jumped from the stands and onto the field to give Bellinger a hug.

Her moment during the top of the eighth inning was met with loud cheering from the crowd -- but it was cut short by security who detained her moments later and carried her off the field.

Going onto the field of play is considered a violation that will result in "immediate ejection and/or arrest and prosecution," according to the Los Angeles Dodgers Fan Code of Conduct.

"She came up to me and said 'I want a hug.' She gave me a hug, and then as she gave me a hug a security guard tackled her," said Bellinger after the game.



The incident wasn't the only one-- or even the first -- of the game involving Bellinger. A different fan was hit in the head by a foul ball off of his bat in the bottom of the first inning.

The young woman stayed in her seat and was given an ice pack, but she left about 15 minutes later for further attention. The Dodgers plan to extend the netting at the stadium as a result.
