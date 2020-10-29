Dodger Stadium's team stores open for first time since World Series victory; Justin Turner investigation continues

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=7410428" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Fans stormed a semi-truck in downtown L.A. after the Dodgers won the World Series.

ELYSIAN PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Eager to get their hands on some championship gear, fans lined up at Chavez Ravine on Thursday as Dodger Stadium's team stores opened their doors for the first time since L.A.'s World Series victory.Meanwhile, many of those same fans were closely following the investigation into third baseman Justin Turner, who ignited a firestorm of controversy by celebrating on the field with his teammates after the decisive Game 6 despite having tested positive for COVID-19.The Top of the Park store and Left Field Plaza store will be open from noon-9 p.m. starting Friday, the Left Field Plaza store will be open daily from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. while the Dodger Stadium Vote Center is open.Dodgers championship merchandise set a sales record for the first eight hours it was available on Fanatics, surpassing the Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Lakers and Philadelphia Eagles immediately following their titles, according to Michael Rubin, chairman of the online retailer of licensed sportswear, sports equipment and merchandise.The Dodgers returned to Los Angeles Wednesday, one day after their 3-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays in Arlington, Texas, gave them a six-game victory in the best-of-seven series.However, Turner, who was removed from Tuesday's game before the start of the eighth inning due to a positive COVID-19 test, was not with them and was expected to fly home separately on a charter flight.In a statement, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said it was "working closely with the Dodger organization to ensure that appropriate actions are taken to prevent additional exposures and provided direction on the required quarantine of players and staff that are close contacts."The agency said it joined "everyone in wishing the Dodger player who tested positive for COVID-19 a fast and complete recovery."Turner drew criticism from Major League Baseball for leaving isolation and joining his teammates in celebration on Globe Life Field, choosing "to disregard the agreed-upon joint protocols and the instructions he was given regarding the safety and protection of others.""While a desire to celebrate is understandable, Turner's decision to leave isolation and enter the field was wrong and put everyone he came in contact with at risk,'' according to an MLB statement. "When MLB Security raised the matter of being on the field with Turner, he emphatically refused to comply.''The commissioner's office has begun a "full investigation into this matter and will consult with the Players Association within the parameters of the joint 2020 Operations Manual," MLB announced.