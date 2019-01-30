SPORTS

Fans gets Super Bowl experience in interactive arena

EMBED </>More Videos

With just four days until the Super Bowl, fans got a chance to experience what it will be like on game day with a massive interactive arena.

By and Rob Fukuzaki
ATLANTA (KABC) --
With just four days until the Super Bowl, fans got a chance to experience what it will be like on game day with a massive interactive arena.

The 800,000 square-foot space showed off what the locker room will be like, how people can learn more about their favorite teams and displayed all 52 championship rings.

"It's very exciting and it puts us all in the spirit so it feels like we're right there in it," one fan said.

EMBED More News Videos

Football fans got the unique experience of seeing all 52 Super Bowl rings that was part of a massive interactive arena.



Children also competed in NFL combine drills, or raced friends in an obstacle course.

There was also a virtual reality area and fans could see how the official game ball is made.

The Lombardi trophy was also on display.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsvirtual realitynflfootballlos angeles ramsNew England PatriotsSuper Bowl 53Georgia
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
USC hires North Texas offensive coordinator Graham Harrell to replace Kliff Kingsbury
LeBron James goes through another practice, ruled out for Thursday
Female East LA College football player to star in Super Bowl ad
Clippers look to bounce back against Lakers
More Sports
Top Stories
Newsom to decide if Manson follower Van Houten is paroled
Overturned vehicle causes traffic pile-up on WB 118 Fwy in Pacoima
Llamas survive Camp Fire, surprise owners with baby
Photos show potential persons of interest in 'Empire' actor attack, police say
SoCal burn areas preparing for more rain
LAPD looking for suspect in West LA armed robberies
Suspect seen punching women in DTLA surrenders to police
Female East LA College football player to star in Super Bowl ad
Show More
Mother surrenders newborn twins at Hesperia fire station
SoCal homeless programs get $171M from federal government
Long Beach hospital dumps woman outside locked care facility, daughter says
Human-trafficking sting in CA leads to 339 arrests
Crenshaw proposes bill to stop Congress' pay during shutdown
More News