Fans gets Super Bowl experience in interactive arena

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=5113685" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Football fans got the unique experience of seeing all 52 Super Bowl rings that was part of a massive interactive arena.

With just four days until the Super Bowl, fans got a chance to experience what it will be like on game day with a massive interactive arena.The 800,000 square-foot space showed off what the locker room will be like, how people can learn more about their favorite teams and displayed all 52 championship rings."It's very exciting and it puts us all in the spirit so it feels like we're right there in it," one fan said.Children also competed in NFL combine drills, or raced friends in an obstacle course.There was also a virtual reality area and fans could see how the official game ball is made.The Lombardi trophy was also on display.