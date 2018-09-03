Danny Thompson and his daughter Emily had quite a summer. They went on a trek to see every Major League ballpark. That's 13,000 miles, 30 Major League stadiums; a trip of a lifetime, at least for one of them."I have loved baseball all my life," said Danny.Emily added, "All my life he has talked about this. It has been his dream. This wasn't my dream."But life has a funny way of reminding us of what's important. After her dad Danny suffered a heart attack, Emily Thompson found herself hitting the road with dear old dad for the summer."I was trying to find a way to connect with him and we didn't have much, but baseball I could do. My main goal was to spend time with him.""She's very patient being able to put with me. It was a good bonding experience," said Danny.Danny loved Wrigley Field in Chicago and PNC Park in Pittsburgh, but he saved the best for last."I used to go to Candlestick Park with my dad, and the Giants were my favorite team. So we wanted to culminate the experience and the tour here at AT&T."Father and daughter are both teachers and will now return to work in Los Angeles. The trip may be over, but what was gained will last a lifetime."I actually appreciate him now, it's not just 'oh, we have to go to another game.' It's enjoying the moment with him," said Emily.