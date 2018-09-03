SPORTS

Father, daughter complete tour of MLB stadiums with visit to San Francisco ballpark

EMBED </>More Videos

Danny Thompson and his daughter Emily had quite a summer. They went on a trek to see every Major League ballpark. (KGO-TV)

By Mindi Bach
SAN FRANCISCO --
Danny Thompson and his daughter Emily had quite a summer. They went on a trek to see every Major League ballpark. That's 13,000 miles, 30 Major League stadiums; a trip of a lifetime, at least for one of them.

"I have loved baseball all my life," said Danny.

Emily added, "All my life he has talked about this. It has been his dream. This wasn't my dream."

But life has a funny way of reminding us of what's important. After her dad Danny suffered a heart attack, Emily Thompson found herself hitting the road with dear old dad for the summer.

"I was trying to find a way to connect with him and we didn't have much, but baseball I could do. My main goal was to spend time with him."

"She's very patient being able to put with me. It was a good bonding experience," said Danny.

Danny loved Wrigley Field in Chicago and PNC Park in Pittsburgh, but he saved the best for last.

"I used to go to Candlestick Park with my dad, and the Giants were my favorite team. So we wanted to culminate the experience and the tour here at AT&T."

Father and daughter are both teachers and will now return to work in Los Angeles. The trip may be over, but what was gained will last a lifetime.

"I actually appreciate him now, it's not just 'oh, we have to go to another game.' It's enjoying the moment with him," said Emily.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsSan Francisco GiantsOakland AthleticsMLBroad trippersNorthern California
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Matt Kemp delivers again as Dodgers pass D-backs in NL West
Kemp, Dodgers rally again, beat Arizona 3-2 to stay in 1st
Brandon LaFell signs deal with Raiders
Surging Dodgers take crack at Mets ace deGrom
More Sports
Top Stories
8 people shot, wounded at San Bernardino apartment complex
Body of CA woman recovered from Colorado River after boat crash
Fiery crash on 10 Fwy in West Covina forces lane closures
Man gropes 13-year-old girl at Irvine Office Max
Woman hospitalized after being shot at San Gabriel home
Oxnard officer shows off skateboarding skills with kids
Woman wins more than $2 million at Atlantic City casino
CA lawmakers approve bill to push back school start times
Show More
Co-workers discover they are actually father and son
'Jurassic Park' ride to close for good at Universal Studios
Lawsuit dropped against off-duty officer who fired gun in OC
Man shot by sheriff's deputies at Del Mar racetrack
How to get free Chick-fil-A nuggets this month
More News