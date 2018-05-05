SPORTS

Favored horse Justify wins 144th Kentucky Derby on muddy track

Mike Smith rides Justify to victory during the 144th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 5, 2018, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. --
Justify splashed through the slop to win the Kentucky Derby by 2 lengths on Saturday, becoming the first colt in 136 years to wear the roses after not racing as a 2-year-old.

The colt that began his racing career in February improved to 4-0 and gave Bob Baffert his fifth Derby victory. That snapped a tie and left the 65-year-old trainer trailing only Ben Jones with six.

Mike Smith earned his second Derby victory. The 52-year-old jockey crossed the finish line at Churchill Downs with only a few specks of mud on his white and green silks in the rainiest Derby in the race's 144-year history. Nearly 3 inches fell on the crowd of 157,813 throughout the day.

Smith's silks were nearly spotless after he kept Justify near the lead throughout the race. He gunned Justify out of the gate - something Baffert said had to happen - and hooked leader Promises Fulfilled from the start.

They set a blistering pace through the muck, going a half-mile in 45.77 seconds.

Entering the final turn, Justify took the lead and kept on going to the finish under Smith's left-handed whip.

Justify, the 5-2 favorite in the field of 20, ran 1 miles in 2:04.20. He paid $7.80, $6 and $4.40.

Good Magic returned $9.20 and $6.60, while Audible was another head back in third and paid $5.80 to show.

Instilled Regard, an 85-1 shot, was fourth, followed by My Boy Jack, Bravazo and Hofburg. Lone Sailor was eighth, followed by Vino Rosso, Solomini, Firenze Fire, Bolt d'Oro, Flameaway, Enticed, Promises Fulfilled, Free Drop Billy, Noble Indy, Combatant and Magnum Moon. Mendelssohn, trying to become the first Europe-based horse to win the Derby, finished last, beaten by 73 lengths.

The National Weather Service declared it the wettest Derby on record.

The mud left other jockeys' silks and faces coated in dirt and their horses covered in filth.

Riders in races before the Derby were wearing multiple pairs of goggles during races, so they could pull a clean pair down whenever one set gets dirty.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsKentucky DerbyhorsesKentucky
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
With bat and glove, Simmons leads Angels past Tigers 6-2
Turner to make season debut for Tigers at Angels
LeBron James adds Showtime documentary to TV portfolio
No setbacks in throwing for Shohei Ohtani, Mike Scioscia says
Dodgers' Corey Seager to undergo surgery on ailing hip
More Sports
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
Show More
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
11 children rescued from New Mexico compound, 5 adults arrested
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News