Floyd Mayweather fight with YouTuber Logan Paul rescheduled for June 6 in Miami

Floyd Mayweather Jr. poses on the scale during a weigh-in Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in Las Vegas for his Saturday boxing bout against Conor McGregor. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Floyd Mayweather is set to get back into the ring for an exhibition match against YouTuber-turned-boxer Logan Paul at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on June 6.

Mayweather made the announcement on his Instagram page Tuesday after the match, originally scheduled for February, was postponed indefinitely.

"Logan Paul and I are going to fight at Hard Rock Stadium. Mayweather Promotions, Fanmio and Showtime will team up to give you an epic event," Mayweather wrote on Instagram.

The 44-year-old Mayweather (50-0, 27 KOs) last fought Conor McGregor in a boxing match in 2017, and defeated the MMA star by 10th-round TKO.



Mayweather has won titles as a junior lightweight, lightweight, junior welterweight, welterweight and junior middleweight.

Paul (0-1 0 KOs) is the older brother of Jake Paul, who defeated Ben Askren earlier this month. Logan Paul, 26, lost to another YouTube star, KSI, in November 2019.

Details regarding how many rounds will be fought or what size gloves the boxers will use weren't specified.



ESPN contributed to this report.
