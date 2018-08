Armando Briseno of Fontana loves to play baseball.And the 14-year-old slugger is pretty good at it.Later this week he'll be a long way from Etiwanda High School.He'll be at Nationals Park in Washingon D.C. - one of 40 kids from across the country competing in the Jr. Home Run Derby. The event is part of Major League Baseball's All-Star Game week of events.For a look at how Briseno is preparing, watch the video above.