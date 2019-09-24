Sports

Florida football player who collapsed during Friday's game is brain dead

ST. PETERSBURG, Florida -- A Florida high school football player is brain dead after collapsing during Friday night's game, according to the teen's mother.

After a group tackle, 17-year-old Jacquez Welch never stood back up. Paramedics rushed Welch to the hospital where doctors discovered a pre-existing brain condition that no one knew about.

They say Jacquez was born with arteriovenous malformation, also known as AVM. It's an abnormal connection between the arteries and veins in the brain.

Marcia Nelson, his mother, was in the stands when it happened. She said in a press conference Monday that her son is brain dead and his collapse had nothing to do with the sport.

"I don't want anybody to be scared of sports," Nelson said. "It just happened to him at an early age, doing what he loved to do."

Nelson said the family is working on making her son an organ donor to seven people. According to WFTS, the family plans to take Jacquez off life support Monday night after an honor walk.

"I am content. This is not anything I could control," Nelson said calmly.

Nelson said Jacquez was a giving person and he would be proud that his organs will be used to save other lives. Nelson says football was his passion. He was also an older brother who served as a role model for his siblings.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsfloridahealthorgan donationsu.s. & worldhigh school football
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman dies after fire erupts at apartment complex in Inglewood
SB 605 Fwy. reopens in Avocado Heights after tanker truck crash
Proposal calls for ban on flavored tobacco in unincorporated areas of LA County
Family mourns death of 16-year-old found unresponsive in Whittier
Submarine found in Pacific with $165M in cocaine, Coast Guard says
17-year-old boy dies after being shot in Hesperia
Trump ordered aid frozen; more Democrats want impeachment
Show More
Vegan options coming to Disneyland Resort, Disney World
Nestlé launches luxury Kit Kat bars, but it'll cost you
Service dog has adorable encounter with Donald Duck
Realtor attacked by man at open house in Encino: Video
Recall expanded for blood pressure medication
More TOP STORIES News