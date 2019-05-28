Fresno Grizzlies apologize after Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez shown in 'enemies of freedom' video

The video featured the voice of the late President Ronald Reagan and as he spoke about America's adversaries, a photo of Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in between images of Korean dictator Kim Jong-un and late Cuban leader Fidel Castro.
The Fresno Grizzlies have issued an apology for the video and the way it was edited.
They tweeted at statement explaining that the video was pre-produced from outside of their front office.
We're embarrassed we allowed this video to play without seeing it in its entirety first. We unconditionally apologize to Rep. Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) in addition to our fans, community and those we hurt. It was a mistake and we will ensure that nothing like it ever happens again.— Fresno Grizzlies (@FresnoGrizzlies) May 28, 2019