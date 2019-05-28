Sports

Fresno Grizzlies apologize after Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez shown in 'enemies of freedom' video

FRESNO, Calif. -- Many baseball fans are taking to social media after a video Memorial Day tribute played during the Fresno Grizzlies double-header Monday.

The video featured the voice of the late President Ronald Reagan and as he spoke about America's adversaries, a photo of Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in between images of Korean dictator Kim Jong-un and late Cuban leader Fidel Castro.

The Fresno Grizzlies have issued an apology for the video and the way it was edited.

They tweeted at statement explaining that the video was pre-produced from outside of their front office.


