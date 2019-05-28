Fresno Grizzlies apologize after Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez shown in 'enemies of freedom' video

We're embarrassed we allowed this video to play without seeing it in its entirety first. We unconditionally apologize to Rep. Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) in addition to our fans, community and those we hurt. It was a mistake and we will ensure that nothing like it ever happens again. — Fresno Grizzlies (@FresnoGrizzlies) May 28, 2019

FRESNO, Calif. -- Many baseball fans are taking to social media after a video Memorial Day tribute played during the Fresno Grizzlies double-header Monday.The video featured the voice of the late President Ronald Reagan and as he spoke about America's adversaries, a photo of Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in between images of Korean dictator Kim Jong-un and late Cuban leader Fidel Castro.The Fresno Grizzlies have issued an apology for the video and the way it was edited.They tweeted at statement explaining that the video was pre-produced from outside of their front office.