Eyewitness This: Fullerton wins Little League Junior Division World Series, first American team to claim title in 7 years

TAYLOR, MI. (KABC) -- There's a new Little League Junior Division World Series champion, and it's a Southern California team with an undefeated record.Fullerton's Golden Hill Little League All-Stars won the championship Sunday. The game-winning moment came from right fielder Taylor Simkins with his diving catch. Golden Hill beat Puerto Rico for the junior league title, winning 8-3. Fullerton's victory is the first for an American team since 2012. The team's victory parade is scheduled for Thursday.