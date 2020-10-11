Sports

Jared Goff-led Rams sweep NFC East, sack Washington to improve to 4-1

Los Angeles Rams' Nsimba Webster runs during the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Jared Goff threw for 309 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another, and the Los Angeles Rams improved to 4-1 by beating Washington 30-10 on Sunday and completing a sweep of the NFC East.

Goff had a solid game, throwing an efficient 21-for-30 and 309 yards as well as throwing for two touchdowns, one which went to wide receiver wide Robert Woods for 56 yards.

Goff also had one rushing touchdown halfway through the second quarter. Running back Derrell Henderson had one rushing and one receiving touchdown.

The defense came up big for the Rams, recording eight sacks and only allowing 10 points.

The game featured Alex Smith's return almost two years since a gruesome injury put his career in jeopardy.

Smith played his first NFL game 693 days since breaking his right tibia and fibula, entering when new Washington starting quarterback Kyle Allen injured his left arm. He was 9 of 17 for 37 yards on the same field he was carted off of on Nov. 18, 2018 before undergoing 17 surgeries to repair the injury.

"It's just spectacular to see him back on a football field," said former Washington QB Joe Thiesmann, who broke his right leg in similar fashion 33 years to the day before Smith was injured. "I'm so thrilled and excited for him."

The Associated Press and ESPN contributed to this report.
