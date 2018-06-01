SPORTS

13-year-old granddaughter of Paul Anka pitches and sings her way to success

EMBED </>More Videos

Anessa Anka-Powell is the 13-year-old granddaughter of award-winning singer Paul Anka. She's a success story in baseball as a pitcher and hitter, but like her grandfather - she's also an accomplished singer! (KABC)

By
ENCINO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The Boys of Summer on a 13U travel team in Encino have a girl in the line-up and she's making a name for herself.

"I started playing baseball when I was 4 - it just clicked," Anessa Anka-Powell said.

Anessa never had the desire to play softball. While she stands just 5 feet tall, her size doesn't relate to success.

"Like if she's starting on the mound, the other team is not focusing, not caring because she's a girl. It's really fun watching her strike them out," her 13-year-old teammate Jack Kelmen said.

You can see, this 13-year-old is also a hit with the bat.

"Anessa has a very-good mechanical swing, and she has a really good approach at the plate. You can tell, some kids will overlook her when they're facing her in the batters-box. She always holds her own," said Shaun Kort, her Pacific Baseball Academy Coach.

But baseball is not the only game in town for this eighth grader.

"My Grandpa is a singer, I like to sing his songs," Anessa said.

Her grandpa happens to be none other than award-winning singer and song writer Paul Anka.

"I like having both baseball and singing. For singing, I can let out my 'girl side.' And then for baseball it feeds me being a tom boy," Anessa said.

The one thing you won't see in the box score of a 13-year-old club team is hormones. Some boys are 5-foot-2, others are 6-foot-2, and when they get to high school the boys will be even bigger.

So, can Anessa play at the next level?

"My husband and I have always said, as long as she's comfortable, she's keeping up and this is what she wants to do - we've always left it to her," her mom Amelia Anka said.

"There is a spot for her on the team, without a doubt. What the role is - is going to be much different. High school will have 18-year-old men," said Juan Velazeuez, Campbell Hall athletic director and baseball coach.

Whether it's baseball, softball, or singing in her future - it's a win-win-win situation!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsbaseballsingingcelebrityEncinoLos AngelesSan Fernando ValleyLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Serena Williams' 'Wakanda-inspired' catsuit banned by French tennis officials
Kobe Bryant says his die-hard fans will 'fall in line' for LeBron James
Waiter charges Astros' Justin Verlander $1 million for 'Dodger Killer'
LAFC's Laurent Ciman not 'fully focused' for derby draw with LA Galaxy - Bob Bradley
Zlatan Ibrahimovic: LA Galaxy should have thrashed LAFC
More Sports
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
Hurricane Lane downgraded to tropical storm after torrential rains
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News