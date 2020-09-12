Dodger fans to greet Astros team bus with boos and fly 'ASTROS CHEATED. NEVER FORGET' banner over stadium

"L.A. people, if you want to boo the Astros team bus before the game tomorrow," a Twitter account named "2020 Astros Shame Tour" said, "a group is meeting at the Vin Scully/Stadium Way entrance" at 11:30 a.m.
Later in the afternoon, the Los Angeles Times reported, a plane is set to fly over the stadium with a banner that reads "ASTROS CHEATED. NEVER FORGET. GO DODGERS!"
The flyover is pending favorable visibility conditions at 3:30 p.m. and 4:50 p.m., according to the newspaper, and is scheduled be repeated before Sunday's game.
The banner on Sunday will say "STEAL THIS SIGN, ASTROS," according to David Yontz, who created a GoFundMe page for that day's display.
"Do your part in showing the Trashtros just how much you hate them," Yontz said in a statement on the fundraising website. "If I collect more than $850, I will donate the remaining amount to Dodgers-associated charities."
As of Saturday afternoon, $949 had been raised.
Tempers flared in Houston in late July when the teams met for the first time since an MLB investigation revealed the Astros had cheated by using a camera-based sign-stealing system during their 2017 championship run. That run culminated in a World Series victory for the Astros in seven games over the Dodgers.
During a two-game sweep by L.A., hard-throwing reliever Joe Kelly tossed a pitch in the area of Bregman's head and taunted shortstop Carlos Correa after striking him out, prompting both benches to clear. Kelly later received an eight-game suspension for his actions, reduced to five games on appeal.
Kelly's pouty expression, directed at Correa, has since been immortalized in a mural in the Silver Lake area of Los Angeles, a few miles from Dodger Stadium.
ESPN contributed to this report.