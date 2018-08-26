SPORTS

Hawaii beats South Korea 3-0 to win Little League championship

Hawaii teammates celebrate after a home run early in the Little League World Series Championship in South Williamsport, Pa. on Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar)

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. --
It only took one pitch for Mana Lau Kong to deliver Hawaii its first Little League World Series title in a decade.

Kong homered to center field on the first pitch his team saw Sunday, and Ka'olu Holt pitched a complete game to lead Hawaii to a 3-0 victory over South Korea in the Little League World Series championship.

It's the first Little League World Series title for Hawaii since 2008. Hawaii is now one of seven U.S. states with at least three LLWS championships.

Hawaii got two runs in the third inning by capitalizing on a rare miscue from South Korea.



A wild pitch from starter Kim Yeong-hyeon scored Zachary Won, and Taylin Oana ran in all the way from second after an errant throw home. The mistake was just the second error of the tournament for South Korea.

Holt allowed just two hits and struck out seven.

Seoul, South Korea, has played in the three of the last six LLWS title games, but won only once - in 2014. It lost in 2016 to Maine-Endwell, New York.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsbaseballlittle league
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
What are competitive gaming tournaments?
In welcoming King James, China's Lakers fans have a choice to make
Kobe Bryant says his die-hard fans will 'fall in line' for LeBron James
Justin Turner plays hero in 12th after Kenley Jansen blows save
More Sports
Top Stories
4 dead, 9 injured in Jacksonville Madden tournament shooting: Source
Playwright Neil Simon, creator of 'The Odd Couple,' dies at 91
'Star Wars' wheelchair helps 12-year-old boy get around
Bush 43, Obama expected to speak at McCain's funeral
John McCain dies after brain cancer battle
Reporter mom told to 'speak English' becomes subject of her own story
Program offers lifeline to school libraries
National Dog Day 2018: #ABC7Eyewitness photos
Show More
From South L.A. to Stanford
Glendale teacher arrested for alleged sex with student
71-year-old man dead, 1 other injured in house fire in Colton
Undocumented youth in museum exhibit
SoCal community remembers John McCain's outspoken voice
More News