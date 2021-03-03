Burbank: Burroughs High School baseball team suspended over photos violating COVID health orders

Burbank Unified School District Superintendent Matt Hill told the newspaper that the seniors in the photos were suspended for two weeks and could rejoin the team March 15.
"We had a group of players and families dress up in uniform and take pictures on campus in violation of health orders (no masks, no social distancing, and mixing of families),'' Hill said in an email.
"They then posted the picture on a JBHS baseball social media site. No player or family from the team notified the coach, school or district of this health order violation."
In a statement provided to ABC7, the superintendent said he had decided to delay the return of athletic conditioning for the team by one week that that its student-athletes could review coronavirus health guidelines and safety protocols.
"I look forward to the team beginning conditioning on Monday, safely," the statement said.
Parent Jo Dee Freck, whose son Rory plays on the team, took the pictures.
"Our boys have been teammates and friends for years prior to Burroughs, which has brought the families so close,'' Freck told the Daily News, adding the players have lost nearly a year together.
"This photo was taken with the idea to commemorate and remember their senior season,'' she said. "The boys were just trying to make their moms happy.''
Another parent of a player bristled at the superintendent's decision to suspend the team.
"For Matt Hill to discipline a team of players based on an individual offense, separate from any team activity, is unprecedented and an egregious abuse of the district's power in order to prove a point,'' Brian Nichols told the newspaper.
"For a district that claims to care about the mental health of its students, this decision is in direct opposition of that claim.''
The suspension does not apply to the school's freshman and junior varsity teams, which began conditioning Monday.
City News Service contributed to this report.