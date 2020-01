EMBED >More News Videos One of the last things Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna did before boarding the helicopter flight that led to their deaths was attend Sunday church and take communion, according to his priest.

In this city that is so fractured, neighborhoods separated by freeways, ethnicities and economics, there are few things that unite us.Well that jersey, #24 in purple and gold, is everywhere: East L.A., West Hollywood, Pasadena, Pacoima, Watts, West Hills. Kobe Bryant was bigger than life and bigger than basketball.You couldn't tell the story of Los Angeles, especially Los Angeles sports, without including Kobe Bryant.His fans, his admirers, come from all walks of life, and we are all hurting.