Super Bowl 2020

J.Lo, Shakira take the stage at Super Bowl 2020 halftime show

MIAMI GARDENS -- Music superstars Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are taking the stage at the Super Bowl 2020 halftime show, where the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs are tied 10-10.

In a Thursday interview, J.Lo described the show as "very Shakira and very Jennifer."

"That's what you're going to get from the performance. It's a lot of energy, it's very entertaining. There's heartfelt moments. I think we run the gamut. It's packed with a lot of awesome moments," she said.
