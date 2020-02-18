Dodgers' Justin Turner, Angels' Mike Trout sound off on Astros cheating scandal

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=5932127" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Cody Bellinger, the reigning National League MVP, didn't hold back Friday morning when commenting about the Houston Astros' sign-stealing scandal and ensuing apologies.

Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred on Tuesday will get another swing at the topic of the Houston Astros cheating scandal when he holds a news conference in Arizona.On Monday, Angels superstar Mike Trout spoke out on the scandal and its effect on the game."It's sad for baseball," Trout told reporters. "You know, it's tough. They cheated. I don't agree with the punishments."While Trout put more blame on the players, Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner vented about the commissioner himself and his explanation of the Astros' punishments."You know, calling the World Series trophy 'a piece of metal' -- I mean, I don't know if the commissioner's ever won anything in his life," Turner said in a locker-room interview. "At this point the only thing devaluing that trophy is that it says 'commissioner' on it."Turner added that he did not believe Manfred did enough to uncover everything the Astros may have done in the sign-stealing scheme.