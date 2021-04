Justin Turner details hopes for 2021 season, favorite upgrade at Dodger Stadium

EMBED >More News Videos It's almost time for Dodger baseball! At the renovated Dodger Stadium, fans won't be just watching the reigning champs, they'll be inside a stadium that celebrates Dodgers history like never before.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Dodgers play their home opener on Friday, hosting the Washington Nationals as they show off a slew of upgrades to Dodger Stadium.Third baseman Justin Turner, a key factor in the team's World Series run last year, spoke to ABC7's Rob Fukuzaki about that unusual pandemic-shortened season and his expectations for this year.He also expressed enthusiasm for the changes at Dodger Stadium and recommended his own favorite - the new Home Run Seats. "You literally feel like you're sitting on top of the field," Turner said. "I highly recommend if anyone has a chance to get out to the Home Run Seats."To see the full interview, please watch the video above.