Justin Turner details hopes for 2021 season, favorite upgrade at Dodger Stadium

Third baseman Justin Turner, a key factor in the team's World Series run last year, spoke to ABC7's Rob Fukuzaki about that unusual pandemic-shortened season and his expectations for this year.
He also expressed enthusiasm for the changes at Dodger Stadium and recommended his own favorite - the new Home Run Seats.
"You literally feel like you're sitting on top of the field," Turner said. "I highly recommend if anyone has a chance to get out to the Home Run Seats."
