Kawhi Leonard, Paul George officially introduced as Los Angeles Clippers

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- It's the moment Clippers fans have waited some time for. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, both Southern California natives, were formally introduced to the Clippers Nation Wednesday.George was acquired from the Oklahoma City Thunder in a massive trade for players and draft picks.Leonard was landed as a free agent, who was also being pursued by the Los Angeles Lakers and the Toronto Raptors, the team he led to last season's NBA title.But, both decided to sign with the Clippers and they had their own reasons."They want to win. They want to win again, and this is an opportunity for us to try and build our own, to make history," said Kawhi at a press conference Wednesday, referring to Clippers management.Meanwhile, George hopes to inspire the next generation of professional basketball players, just like he idolized former Lakers player Kobe Bryant."I think now, what me and Kawhi can do, we can inspire that next generation," he said.Over in South Los Angeles, a mural of the new dynamic duo was unveiled at the Green Meadows Recreation Center.