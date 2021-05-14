Sports

'He never took his foot off the gas:' Kobe Bryant's high school coach reflects on his early career

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Kobe Bryant's high school coach reflects on his early career

When Lakers legend Kobe Bryant is inducted in the Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday, speakers at the ceremony will include Vanessa Bryant and Kobe's high school coach, who says he knew he was bound for greatness.

Kobe Bryant grew up before the eyes of his fans in the NBA, but you might say he was raised at Lower Merion High School in Ardmore, Pennsylvania, under head coach and Philly native Greg Downer.

"I was always one of the first people to believe that he was going to be a star," he said.

That belief began when Downer heard about a 13-year-old phenom in their school system's junior high and invited him to work out with his varsity squad.

"Five minutes into that initial workout...I turned to my assistant coaches and I said this kid's a pro," Downer said.

There are certain qualities Kobe's fans all got to know during his 20-year career. Coach Downer knew them well, too - during his high school years.

"What I had first-hand knowledge of, that a lot of people did not see, was the work ethic. The work ethic was insanity," he said.

Kobe's Top 24: Counting down his greatest moments
EMBED More News Videos

As Kobe Bryant is enshrined in the Basketball Hall of Fame, we relive the greatest moments in his incredible career.



That elicits memories of when Kobe ruptured his Achilles tendon and still hit two foul shots before leaving the game.

Against Lower Merion's biggest rival, Kobe played with a face guard to protect his broken nose.
"We had one final pep talk in the locker room and he took the mask off, which was steaming up and affecting his peripheral vision. He didn't like that mask and he took it off and he threw it off the wall and he said 'Let's go to war'," Downer said.

On the court, Kobe scored 39 points, securing an overtime victory for his team.

The "Mamba Mentality" was alive and well at a very early stage.

"He never took his foot off the gas and his goal was to be one of the best players ever and Saturday that goal is going to be realized," Downer said.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportslos angeleslos angeles countylos angeles lakerskobe bryanthall of famenbabasketball
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Walmart drops mask mandate for fully vaccinated shoppers
Vanessa Bryant shares touching photos of Kobe's HOF exhibit
Tesla involved in fatal 210 Freeway crash was on Autopilot, CHP says
CA 2022 budget: How it may pay rent and get you a $600 check
Feds arrest 12 suspected drug dealers in deadly opioid overdoses
USC's 1st Black valedictorian among Class of 2021
CA counties await mask, social distancing guidance
Show More
Wildlife crossing over 101 gets $25M challenge grant
Will the US reach herd immunity against COVID? The many factors explained
Becerra tours Long Beach site housing migrant kids, says he's proud of city
Arts District art installation helps Angelenos grieve loved ones
Gov. Newsom unveils his full budget proposal
More TOP STORIES News