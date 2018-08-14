SPORTS
espn

Kyle Kuzma: New LeBron-led Lakers being underestimated by people

Ohm Youngmisuk
FLINT, Mich. -- Kyle Kuzma is excited about the Los Angeles Lakers' new additions and believes many are "underestimating" what the Lakers are capable of this season.

Kuzma said he has worked out with LeBron James and the two are looking forward to seeing what the Lakers can do with free-agent signings such asRajon Rondo, Lance Stephenson, JaVale McGee and Michael Beasley to go with a young, growing core.

"We are both definitely excited about the roster and the pieces that we have," Kuzma told ESPN on Tuesday, after visiting with 20 kids from the Safe Places program at his hometown Flint YMCA as part of the "My Y Story" content series. "And we think that a lot of people are underestimating us. It is definitely going to be fun playing with all these new guys."

"A lot of people say we got a lot of different people, a lot of new people," added Kuzma, who also is holding a three-day camp for children in his hometown. "But change can be a good thing. It is not necessarily always a bad thing. There's a lot of teams in the NBA that need to work on their chemistry; we are just one of them."

Kuzma also disagrees with the notion that James might have to be patient and wait another year to add another star to see the Lakers truly contend while the team's up-and-coming players such asBrandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball,Josh Hartand Kuzma continue to grow.

"I don't know why people kind of just rule us out because we are young," said Kuzma, who was a first-team All-Rookie performer after averaging 16.1 points and 6.3 rebounds last season. "We are hungry. We are competitive. Anybody that watched us play last year, we were in a lot of games.

"Having one of the greatest players of all time is going to raise what we do, raise our level of focus and the team to a higher level. I don't really see why [there is a need to be] so patient."
Related Topics:
sportsespnnbakyle kuzmalos angeles lakerslebron james
(Copyright ©2018 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.)
SPORTS
Dodgers' Brian Dozier has abnormal EKG after complaining of dizziness
Raiders' Donald Penn activated off PUP, moved to right tackle
Sean Smith released from prison after serving five months of sentence
Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen says second heart surgery likely after season
More Sports
Top Stories
Mom, grandma killed in 91 Fwy wrong-way crash in Riverside
4.4-magnitude earthquake strikes Riverside County area
Murrieta family reaches $11M settlement after son's school drowning
DCFS director talks reforms following fatal child abuse cases
Man fatally shot after gas station encounter in Santa Ana
Teen burglars suspected of stealing $8K in Apple products in OC
Part of 10 Freeway to be named for slain Pomona officer
SpaceX prepping for space station mission
Show More
West Nile confirmed in San Fernando Valley mosquitoes
LA looking at downtown streetcar line
Road rage fight leaves 2 dead in Northern California
Highway bridge collapses in Italy, death toll rises to 26
FBI warns banks of worldwide ATM hack threat
More News