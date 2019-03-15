La Cañada teen Annie Wang headed to women's national chess championship

LA CAÑADA FLINTRIDGE, Calif. (KABC) -- A La Cañada Flintridge teen who's played chess for more than a decade is headed to the women's national championship with hopes of winning top honors.Annie Wang, 16, is a nationally ranked chess player, coming in 7th or 8th within the women's rankings and around 10th for her age group."I just want to do well. Last year I came really close to winning but then I failed to do so. This year, I'm looking to improve on that," she told ABC7.She tied for the title last year but lost the national championship and a $25,000 payday in a playoff.For Wang, a high school junior, the real win is how chess has taken her all over the world, with visits to Greece, Russia, Slovenia, Uruguay, Brazil, Argentina and Dubai under her belt.The sport has also brought her a side job as a chess teacher."Normally I teach pretty young kids from 6 or 7 to 13. It's nice to spread the love -- I like chess, might as well teach someone while I'm at it."