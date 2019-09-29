Los Angeles Chargers rake in win against Miami Dolphins with 20-point lead

MIAMI, Fl. (KABC) -- Thanks to a strong start, the Los Angeles Chargers finished Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins with a 20-point lead. The final score was 30-10.
The bolts had a helping hand from running back Melvin Gordon who was activated for the game after a months-long contract holdout.
The Chargers raked in the win despite a setback early in the game. Defensive end Melvin Ingram was ruled out for the rest of the game in the first quarter with a hamstring injury.
They were looking to rebound after losing two straight games to Detroit and Houston and they were successful.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
