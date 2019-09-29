Sports

Los Angeles Chargers rake in win against Miami Dolphins with 20-point lead

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler runs for a touchdown as Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard attempts to defend during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 29. (Lynne Sladky)

MIAMI, Fl. (KABC) -- Thanks to a strong start, the Los Angeles Chargers finished Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins with a 20-point lead. The final score was 30-10.

The bolts had a helping hand from running back Melvin Gordon who was activated for the game after a months-long contract holdout.

RELATED: Chargers running back Melvin Gordon ends his holdout, returns to team

The Chargers raked in the win despite a setback early in the game. Defensive end Melvin Ingram was ruled out for the rest of the game in the first quarter with a hamstring injury.

They were looking to rebound after losing two straight games to Detroit and Houston and they were successful.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsfloridamiami dolphinsnflfootballlos angeles chargers
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Horse dies at Santa Anita Park on second day of season
Little League facility 'destroyed' by vandals in Marina del Rey
Off-duty Buena Park officer killed in 91 Fwy crash in Corona
1 dead, 4 others injured in solo Inglewood car crash
José José, Mexico's legendary 'Prince of Song,' dies at 71
Several injured in two-car rollover crash on 60 Freeway in Pomona
NYPD officer, suspect killed during struggle in the Bronx
Show More
LA Libros Festival celebrates bilingualism, diversity
Man charged with terrorism after driving SUV through mall
Suspect at large after shooting at driver in Santa Fe Springs
Children enjoy story time with drag queen at Eagle Rock library
Uninsured patients receive free surgery in Baldwin Park
More TOP STORIES News