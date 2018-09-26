LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

Los Angeles Chargers help Inglewood kids shop for new shoes, backpacks

Many children dream about the chance to hang out with an NFL player - and some Inglewood students got to see that dream come true. (KABC)

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) --
Many children dream about the chance to hang out with an NFL player - and some Inglewood students got to see that dream come true.

Members of the Los Angeles Chargers took the youngsters shopping for new shoes and backpacks to make sure they're at their best both in and out of the classroom.

"It means a lot. I kind of grew up in an area where I grew up with some kids who didn't have everything. So this means a lot for me to give back to kids in general," linebacker Denzel Perryman said.

About 450 kids got new shoes and backpacks.
