Los Angeles Chargers hold local pro day in Costa Mesa

COSTA MESA, Calif. (KABC) -- On Thursday, the Los Angeles Chargers held a local pro day at the Hoag Performance Center field in Costa Mesa.
Former area high school and college football players got to workout in a final chance to impress the Chargers prior to the NFL draft later this month.
On Monday, the Chargers will begin phase one of their voluntary off-season conditioning program.
Phase one is limited to strength, conditioning and physical rehabilitation only.
Following Monday's workout, head coach Anthony Lynn and select players are scheduled to speak to the media.
