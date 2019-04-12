Los Angeles Chargers hold local pro day in Costa Mesa

COSTA MESA, Calif. (KABC) -- On Thursday, the Los Angeles Chargers held a local pro day at the Hoag Performance Center field in Costa Mesa.Former area high school and college football players got to workout in a final chance to impress the Chargers prior to the NFL draft later this month.On Monday, the Chargers will begin phase one of their voluntary off-season conditioning program.Phase one is limited to strength, conditioning and physical rehabilitation only.Following Monday's workout, head coach Anthony Lynn and select players are scheduled to speak to the media.