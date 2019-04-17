Los Angeles Chargers to play in Mexico City against division rival Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Chargers are set to play in Mexico City against the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football during the 2019 regular season.The Week 11 game is scheduled to be played on Nov. 18 at Estadio Azteca and will air on ESPN. The Chargers will play as host.It will be the franchise's seventh game played abroad and the third it plays in the regular season, according to a team press release.Los Angeles is coming off a 12-4 record in 2018, finishing second to the Chiefs in the AFC West division.The Chargers announced the team will wear powder blue uniforms during home games in the 2019 season, which were previously used only for "throwback" games.