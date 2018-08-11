SPORTS

LA Chargers take on AZ Cardinals in preseason game

The Los Angeles Chargers are taking on the Arizona Cardinals in their first preseason game on Saturday.

GLENDALE, Ariz. (KABC) --
Cardale Jones got the start under center for the Chargers in the first quarter, but they opened with a three-and-out. Cardinals' Christian Kirk found some open field and broke loose for a 40-yard gain before the turf monster made the tackle.

Chase Edmonds fought for every inch and crossed the goal line for a 7-0 lead. Not long after, Caleb Sturgis split the uprights from 45 yards out, leaving the Cardinals to lead 7-3 after only 15 minutes.

Saturday was the first time in four years the two teams played against each other.
