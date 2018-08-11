LA Chargers take on AZ Cardinals in preseason game

The Los Angeles Chargers are taking on the Arizona Cardinals in their first preseason game on Saturday.Cardale Jones got the start under center for the Chargers in the first quarter, but they opened with a three-and-out. Cardinals' Christian Kirk found some open field and broke loose for a 40-yard gain before the turf monster made the tackle.Chase Edmonds fought for every inch and crossed the goal line for a 7-0 lead. Not long after, Caleb Sturgis split the uprights from 45 yards out, leaving the Cardinals to lead 7-3 after only 15 minutes.Saturday was the first time in four years the two teams played against each other.