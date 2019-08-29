Sports

LA Chargers to face SF 49ers | Watch game on ABC7

LOS ANGELES -- The Chargers are 0-3.

"It does matter," coach Anthony Lynn said. "It's a game. They keep score for a reason and we want to come out on top. I made a decision before camp that there were certain guys that were not going to play, and some guys that were going to play but not very much. I looked at our team last year at the end of the season, I thought we were a little tired. We had some injuries here and there and some guys were worn down. I just feel like it's going to help in the long run."

San Francisco heads in looking to resolve the backup quarterback situation between Nick Mullens and C.J. Beathard. Coach Kyle Shanahan said the Niners could keep three quarterbacks this season for the first time in his three years as head coach because he doesn't want to give up on either of his backups.

Watch the Chargers' final preseason game tonight on ABC7! Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportssan francisco 49ersnfllos angeles chargers
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Contractor dies in 'sad accident' on Disneyland property
2 suspects charged with murder of missing West Covina man
1 killed after car flips, slams into side of building in Pico-Robertson
Coast Guard ship arrives in San Pedro after seizing $38.5M worth of cocaine
'This ain't your mother's marijuana,' surgeon general says
15-year-old victim of human trafficking rescued in Pomona
Uber attack: Video shows woman biting rideshare driver
Show More
LIVE RADAR: Hurricane Dorian track headed toward Florida after passing Puerto Rico
Alex Trebek done with chemo, 'on the mend' for new season of 'Jeopardy!'
Police departments in SoCal, nationwide partner with Ring to view doorbell cam footage
USGS reports magnitude-6.3 quake hit off Oregon coast
Man fatally shot at cannabis dispensary in South LA
More TOP STORIES News