LA Chargers to face SF 49ers | Watch game on ABC7

LOS ANGELES -- The Chargers are 0-3."It does matter," coach Anthony Lynn said. "It's a game. They keep score for a reason and we want to come out on top. I made a decision before camp that there were certain guys that were not going to play, and some guys that were going to play but not very much. I looked at our team last year at the end of the season, I thought we were a little tired. We had some injuries here and there and some guys were worn down. I just feel like it's going to help in the long run."San Francisco heads in looking to resolve the backup quarterback situation between Nick Mullens and C.J. Beathard. Coach Kyle Shanahan said the Niners could keep three quarterbacks this season for the first time in his three years as head coach because he doesn't want to give up on either of his backups.