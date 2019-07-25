L.A. Chargers training camp in Costa Mesa officially begins

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=5419079" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> At the L.A. Chargers training camp, get to have a first look at the new features expected at the L.A. Stadium at Hollywood Park.

COSTA MESA, Calif. (KABC) -- Los Angeles Chargers training camp started on Thursday in Costa Mesa, and it's once again open to the public for families to enjoy.The training camps take place at the Jack Hammett Sport Complex, located at 2750 Fairview Road, from 10 a.m. to noon.Along with watching the Chargers practice in person, fans get to have a unique experience by participating in several training activities, including kicking a football through a goal post, just like the pros.ABC7's own Curt Sandoval completed a popular obstacle course at the camp!New merchandise rocking the powder blue is also available at the camp for fans.People will also have a first look at the new features expected at the L.A. Stadium at Hollywood Park, as well as a sampling of the food that will be sold their during the Chargers games.Chargers training camp will run through Aug. 16. Tickets are free atABC7 is your home for the Chargers pre-season games. The first one is on Aug. 8 against the Cardinals in Arizona. On Aug. 24, the Chargers will host the Seattle Seahawks before finishing up in Santa Clara against the San Francisco 49ers. You can find tickets here:We'll also have pre-game and post-game shows for all three of the games on ABC7.