LA City Council votes unanimously to ask MLB to award World Series titles to Dodgers

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- It probably won't change anything, but the Los Angeles City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to ask Major League Baseball to award the Dodgers the 2017 and 2018 World Series titles.

The league admits the Astros cheated by stealing signals in 2017 when they beat the Dodgers in the series.

The coach was accused of orchestrating it all then went on to manage the Red Sox, who beat the Dodgers in the 2018 World Series.

Whatever the council decides, it's unlikely the league will give the Dodgers the titles.
