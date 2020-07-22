LA Clippers one step closer to new arena in Inglewood after city council approves environmental report

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Construction of an arena for the Los Angeles Clippers in Inglewood cleared a key hurdle Tuesday with the City Council unanimously approving its environmental impact report.A Clippers representative described the environmental impact report the team and developers had to provide the city for the Inglewood Basketball and Entertainment Center as "the most extensive environmental study ever completed by the city.''Gov. Gavin Newsom has certified that the project will not result in any net additional greenhouse gas emissions and achieve other environmental standards, including reaching the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design's gold status.The arena "will be one of the most environmentally friendly sports venues in California,'' said Chris Meany, co-founder and managing partner of Wilson Meany, which is leading its development.Construction is expected to begin next summer across the street from SoFi Stadium. The 18,000-seat arena is scheduled to open in time for the start of the 2024-25 NBA season, following the expiration of the Clippers' lease at Staples Center.