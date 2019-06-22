Sports

Sheriffs of the gridiron: L.A. Grizzlies play for national title

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The L.A. Grizzlies, a football team comprised of members of the L.A. County Sheriff's Department and first responders, will face the Cleveland Warriors for the National Public Safety Football League championship on Saturday at Walnut High School.

The Grizzlies are in their third year and made up of former high school and junior college players who wanted to extend their playing careers.

The NPSFL is a non-profit organization that raises money for charity. The Grizzlies play for the 999 for Kids Foundation.
