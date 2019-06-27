L.A. Kings host top prospects and 2019 draft picks at annual Development Camp at Toyota Sports Center

El Segundo, Calif. (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Kings won the Stanley Cup in 2012 and 2014, but the five years since their second championship, the franchise has been struggling. They've missed the playoffs three times and lost in the first round the two other seasons.But now the team hopes younger talent will bring them back to competing for Lord Stanley's Cup.On Wednesday, the Kings started their Development Camp. Their top prospects and 2019 draft picks will take part in the week-long event at Toyota Sports Center.The highlight of the camp will be the pipeline scrimmage on June 27 at 6 p.m. Tickets for the game are free.