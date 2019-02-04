SUPER BOWL 53

LA man was only person arrested in Boston post-Super Bowl revelry, police say

Los Angeles Rams players and their coach talked to reporters about feeling "numb" following their Super Bowl loss on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

BOSTON --
Boston police say they arrested one person during postgame celebrations after the New England Patriots 13-3 Super Bowl victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

Police say 21-year-old Vincent Bredice, of Los Angeles, was charged after scaling a tree on Boston Common at 11:30 p.m. Sunday with an alcoholic beverage, kicking off several branches, refusing orders to climb down and making an obscene gesture at officers.

He was charged with malicious destruction of property, disturbing the peace and drinking in public. It's unclear if he has a lawyer.

RELATED: Rams fall to Patriots 13-3 in lowest-scoring Super Bowl in history
Los Angeles Rams fans were upset to see their beloved team lose the Super Bowl, but showed some optimism that the team will be back in no time.



Police publicly thanked the crowds for behaving.

Previous sports celebrations in Boston have resulted in vandalism and even death.

At the University of Massachusetts Amherst, which has also had its share of troubles, police say no one was arrested during celebrations.
More News