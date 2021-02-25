Sports

Pandemic: LA, Orange counties meets threshold to allow resumption of youth sports

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The rate of new COVID-19 cases in Los Angeles County fell far enough Wednesday to allow for a resumption of youth competition in sports such as football, soccer and water polo, but with many schools still closed due to the pandemic, it was unclear when student-athletes will return to action.

The state issued revised guidelines last week allowing a resumption of youth sports as of Friday in counties where the average daily rate of new COVID-19 infections drops below 14 per 100,000 residents. Updated numbers released by the state Tuesday put Los Angeles County's adjusted rate at 12.3 per 100,000 residents.

Orange County also met the threshold, with its case rate falling to 11.9 per 100,000 residents.

Counties that reach the 14-case threshold can resume basketball, football, ice hockey, lacrosse, rugby, rowing/crew, soccer and water polo youth competition.

Resuming football, rugby and water polo will also require weekly COVID testing of players -- aged 13 and above -- and coaches, with test results made available within 24 hours of a competition. Gov. Gavin Newsom said the state would absorb the cost of the required testing.

